Sam Bankman-Fried verdict reflects crypto’s broken dreams

Sam Bankman-Fried is gone. And crypto is back to its favorite activity: a wild speculative rally.

The FTX founder’s trial featured a parade of witnesses detailing a multibillion-dollar fraud at the heart of the crypto market. None of it dented the enthusiasm of crypto investors. During the trial, crypto prices surged on optimism that U.S. regulators would allow an exchange-traded fund that holds bitcoin. Bitcoin is up more than 25% since the start of October and recently touched an 18-month high.

Meanwhile, the ambitions of cryptocurrency advocates to remake the traditional financial system remain a distant dream.

Companies that once seemed like pillars of a new digital-asset economy, such as FTX and crypto lender Genesis Global, are bankrupt. Venture-capital investment in crypto has fallen to its lowest level since 2020. Investors have pulled back from previously hot efforts to build the equivalent of banks and exchanges using blockchain technology.

Bankman-Fried was once a major advocate for the idea that crypto would swallow traditional finance. When he was still an industry darling, he mused about acquiring Goldman Sachs. In July 2022 he told The Wall Street Journal of his ambitions to turn FTX into a sort of financial supermarket, offering everything from payments to lending to stock trading.

None of that will happen now. On Thursday, Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven criminal counts of fraud and conspiracy. His lawyer said he would continue to fight the charges.

Digital gold

Crypto’s own ambitions have narrowed since the downfall of FTX.

The furor over ETF approval is largely based on the notion that bitcoin can serve as a store of value—a form of digital gold. Crypto investors have long hoped that regulators will allow a “spot" bitcoin ETF, holding the actual coins instead of futures linked to the price of bitcoin. Much like inflows into gold funds can buoy the price of the precious metal, crypto investors hope that the launch of a bitcoin ETF could spur a rally in bitcoin.

The bitcoin ETF hype shows how far crypto has evolved from its dreams of disrupting Wall Street. Big money managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments stand to earn fees if their bitcoin ETFs get the green light.

A bitcoin ETF would also do little to make crypto a viable form of money, used to purchase goods and services. That was the original vision of bitcoin, laid out by its pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in a white paper released 15 years ago. Today, using crypto for real-world payments is practically impossible, and ranks as a low priority for crypto companies.

‘We need to do better’

To be sure, hard-core devotees still hope to create a decentralized financial system. They say locking up criminals such as Bankman-Fried will make it easier for honest developers to build innovative projects.

“Next cycle, we need to do better as an industry," Hayden Adams, creator of decentralized exchange Uniswap, tweeted after Bankman-Fried’s verdict on Thursday. Adams urged his fellow crypto supporters to “focus on the tech + our values, recognize the warning signs, and ignore the personality cult sociopaths."

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, was among the hottest areas of crypto a few years ago. Its idea was to take traditional financial activities such as trading and lending and put them on the blockchain, cutting out banks and other middlemen. Proponents of DeFi said it could help unbanked populations around the world.

Such aspirations are far from reality. DeFi today largely consists of projects that compete with each other for a slightly faster, more efficient experience for trading digital tokens—in other words, tools for speculation.

Investors have soured on DeFi. Total value locked, a measure of the funds committed to various decentralized-finance projects, is about $42 billion, down sharply from its peak of nearly $180 billion in November 2021, according to data provider DefiLlama.

Crypto conferences are more subdued. Mainnet, an annual crypto event held in New York City, drew about 2,000 people in September, down from more than 3,000 last year, according to Messari, the conference’s organizer. A spokesperson said the 2023 event attracted “quality people and decision makers."

Venture-capital firms invested $2 billion in crypto firms in the third quarter, down from a peak of $11.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to PitchBook. Venture capitalists—once a huge source of support for crypto startups—have shifted their focus to buzzier areas such as artificial intelligence.

