South Korea's Samsung, which had a blockbuster run under India's smartphone incentives scheme, has dropped out of a similar scheme to build telecom gear, government data showed. The ₹12,195 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme was introduced in February 2021 to encourage the local manufacture of equipment such as network switches, transmission gear and set-top boxes.
Samsung was the star of smartphone PLI. But it gave telecom PLI a complete miss
SummarySamsung did not invest in the scheme despite applying for it, while it had earned ₹1,000 crore in the smartphone PLI scheme. What explains the Korean giant's change of mind?
