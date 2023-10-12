SanKash to disburse ₹100 crore in 6-9 months at 0% interest to travel agents
Travel agents can avail up to ₹50 lakh with no collaterals, security, or guarantors to qualify for the no-cost working capital programme, travel fintech firm SanKash
Travel fintech firm SanKash on Thursday said it plans to disburse ₹100 crore in the next 6-9 months at zero per cent interest rate with an aim to provide financial boost to travel agents and help them grow their businesses.
