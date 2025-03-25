Sattva Group’s Shivam Agarwal on how proptech is disrupting real estate

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The real estate industry is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by cutting-edge technologies like AI, digital twins, and smart construction techniques. In an exclusive conversation on Mint's show Brick by Byte, Shivam Agarwal, VP – Strategic Growth at Sattva Group, unpacks how proptech is reshaping the industry, helping developers make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and create seamless buyer experiences. Brick by Byte is anchored by Vandana Ramnani, Editor - Real Estate at HT Digital.
Despite technology transforming industries worldwide, real estate has traditionally been slow to adopt digital innovations—but that is rapidly changing. Watch the full episode below,
From AI-powered land acquisition to VR-based property visualisation, developers are now leveraging proptech solutions to streamline every stage of the real estate lifecycle. Here are a few,
"The future of real estate isn’t just about location—it’s about innovation," says Agarwal.
With rising land costs and shrinking margins, developers need to make faster and more informed decisions. AI is helping companies:
“With AI, we can now predict buying behaviour and fine-tune projects accordingly. The role of gut instinct is being replaced with precision data,” says Shivam Agarwal.
India’s real estate sector is on the verge of a digital revolution, but what’s next?
Agarwal predicts that PropTech adoption will skyrocket in the next 5-10 years, with early adopters reaping the biggest rewards.
