Sattva Group’s Shivam Agarwal on how proptech is disrupting real estate

The real estate industry is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by cutting-edge technologies like AI, digital twins, and smart construction techniques. In an exclusive conversation on Mint's show Brick by Byte, Shivam Agarwal, VP – Strategic Growth at Sattva Group, unpacks how proptech is reshaping the industry, helping developers make data-driven decisions, improve efficiency, and create seamless buyer experiences. Brick by Byte is anchored by Vandana Ramnani, Editor - Real Estate at HT Digital.

PropTech & AI: The New Backbone of Real Estate Despite technology transforming industries worldwide, real estate has traditionally been slow to adopt digital innovations—but that is rapidly changing. Watch the full episode below,

From AI-powered land acquisition to VR-based property visualisation, developers are now leveraging proptech solutions to streamline every stage of the real estate lifecycle. Here are a few,

AI in Legal & Due Diligence: AI-powered contract analysis speeds up legal reviews, reducing paperwork timelines from weeks to minutes.

Automated title verification ensures smoother land transactions and minimises legal disputes. Construction & Smart Building Efficiency: Digital twin technology enables 3D visualisation of projects, reducing wastage and optimising materials.

Prefab construction techniques help developers cut build times significantly while maintaining quality. Sales & Marketing Innovations: AI-driven customer insights allow developers to predict demand and personalise sales strategies.

Augmented reality home tours lets buyers experience properties remotely, eliminating geographical constraints in property sales. "The future of real estate isn’t just about location—it’s about innovation," says Agarwal.

AI-Driven Decision Making: How Developers Are Gaining the Edge With rising land costs and shrinking margins, developers need to make faster and more informed decisions. AI is helping companies:

Analyse market trends & predict demand

Optimise project feasibility & financials

Reduce construction waste & improve sustainability “With AI, we can now predict buying behaviour and fine-tune projects accordingly. The role of gut instinct is being replaced with precision data,” says Shivam Agarwal.

What’s Next? The Future of PropTech in India India’s real estate sector is on the verge of a digital revolution, but what’s next?

Smart cities will integrate AI for energy efficiency and traffic planning.

Blockchain-based property transactions will simplify ownership verification.

Robot-assisted construction will improve speed and reduce labor dependence. Agarwal predicts that PropTech adoption will skyrocket in the next 5-10 years, with early adopters reaping the biggest rewards.