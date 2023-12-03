Saudi Arabia wants to become a force in electric-vehicle manufacturing
Summary
- Its ambitions may yet meet a number of obstacles
When Saudi Arabia’s autocratic crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman (known as mbs), last year launched Ceer, the kingdom’s first electric-vehicle (ev) brand, his ambition was clear. His country was not just building a new automotive company, he gushed, it was “igniting a new industry". Saudi Arabia is powering up its efforts to become a force in manufacturing EVs. If this project is a success, it could mark a significant step towards diversifying its economy away from oil. But big potholes remain.