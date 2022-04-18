SBI raises $500 million through the IFSC Gift City branch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is another step towards SBI’s commitment to developing IFSC Gift City as an international financial hub. SBI Gift City Branch has become the largest branch in IFSC
The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised USD 500 million (over ₹3,800 crore) through its IFSC Gift City branch. This is the first offshore USD Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) linked syndicated loan raised by SBI through its Gift City branch, a release said.
The facility is for USD 400 million-plus USD 100 million as a greenshoe option.
"The successful launch of the syndicated loan at such a fine pricing demonstrates the kind of reputation SBI has created for itself in offshore financial markets allowing it to efficiently raise funds even during ongoing turbulence in the markets caused by geopolitical tensions and rate hike expectations by US Federal Reserve and other central banks across the globe," SBI Managing Director Ashwini Tewari said.
MUFG, Bank of America and JP Morgan were the joint lenders for this offering whereas Fist Abu Dhabi Bank acted as the facility agent.
It is another step towards the bank's commitment to developing IFSC Gift City as an international financial hub, the release said