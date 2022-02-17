Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at its bi-monthly monetary policy review announced on February 10, the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank have hiked interest rates on their fixed deposits (FD). The lenders last revised the interest on term deposits in January 2022.

Let's take a look at the FD rates of SBI and HDFC Bank across various tenors.

SBI latest FD interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.2%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.5%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. 14 February

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9% 5%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Earlier, the Central Bank of India and UCO bank revised FD interest rates for amounts below ₹2 crore effective from February 10.

