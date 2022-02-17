OPEN APP
Home / Industry / SBI vs HDFC Bank fixed deposit: Latest FD interest rates here
Listen to this article

Just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at its bi-monthly monetary policy review announced on February 10, the State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank have hiked interest rates on their fixed deposits (FD). The lenders last revised the interest on term deposits in January 2022.

Let's take a look at the FD rates of SBI and HDFC Bank across various tenors.

SBI latest FD interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

MINT PREMIUM See All

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years -  5.2%

3 years to less than 5 years -  5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.5%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens. 14 February

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9% 5%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years  5.45%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Earlier, the Central Bank of India and UCO bank revised FD interest rates for amounts below 2 crore effective from February 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout