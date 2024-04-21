Industry
Scent of growth for Indian hotels as the good times check in
Varuni Khosla 10 min read 21 Apr 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Summary
- For two years now, hospitality firms have had a good run. Hotel rates have shot up and occupancies have normalized to a higher level than before the covid. But we know that past performance isn’t an assurance of future results. What can keep the sector’s operating performance healthy, going ahead?
New Delhi: What can ₹70,000 buy you? A month’s rent in a 3-BHK in a south Delhi apartment or a 1-BHK in Mumbai. But in some hotels, that money may not be enough even for a night’s stay. Take five-star resorts in most parts of the country right now, like AmanBagh, a sprawling property in an obscure location in Ajabgarh, in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Planning well ahead will still cost you at least ₹70,000 a night without taxes in the peak summer. During the holiday season the same room goes up to as much as ₹85,000 plus taxes, well above its pre-covid rate.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less