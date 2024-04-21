Scent of growth for Indian hotels as the good times check in

Thadani also observes a stronger momentum than ever before in feasibility studies (done before a hotel project is signed) and hotel conversions (when branded hotels either change hands or move from unbranded to branded), both for international and domestic hotel brands. This makes sense when viewed through another consultancy’s numbers. Hotel transaction volumes in Q4 FY24 stood at $78 million. This is very much in line with the stupendous growth last calendar year, when transactions worth $401 million were recorded by real estate consultancy JLL’s hotels and hospitality group in India. It observed that a record number of hotel signings and openings took place last year, with as many as 25,176 rooms signed and in the pipeline and 12,647 keys opened. Hotelivate estimates that approximately 25% of the total value was transacted for under-construction hotels across business and leisure locations.