From charter to creator: Refiners, SCI explore shipyard JV with Korean giants
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 28 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Currently, Indian refiners charter foreign vessels for their requirements. However, an indigenous fleet is expected to provide support during times of turmoil.
The Shipping Corp. of India (SCI), along with public sector oil refiners, are in talks with three large South Korean shipyards to set up a shipbuilding facility in India, three people aware of the discussions said.
