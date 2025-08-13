Search firms find you jobs. Now their CXOs are jumping jobs too
Summary
A rare scenario when the leadership talent at India’s foremost staffing firms is seeing exits. Over the last one year, TeamLease Services, Manpower, Hays are entangled in a game of picking up senior execs from one another as the hiring industry is expanding to meet the demands of the clients.
Top recruitment and staffing firms are grappling with an unusual wave of senior executive departures, as rivals poach top talent from each other to navigate a rapidly evolving market.
