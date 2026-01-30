Sebi, IFSCA in talks with EU watchdog to unlock clearing house re-recognition
Regulatory pacts with ESMA could pave the way for five Indian clearing houses to reapply for EU recognition and ease costs for European banks.
MUMBAI: India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Gift City regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) are aiming to sign information-sharing agreements with Europe’s securities watchdog within the next 60 days, a step that could allow five Indian clearing houses to seek re-recognition by the European Union, two people aware of the discussions told Mint.