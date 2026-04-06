India’s market regulator is working on a collaborative framework with corporates, academia and professional bodies to expand the pipeline and effectiveness of independent directors, even as recent boardroom tensions at HDFC Bank sharpen scrutiny on governance standards.
Sebi plans join venture with corporates to boost independent director framework
SummaryThe proposed initiative, still taking shape, will bring together industry, academic institutions and professional bodies to expand both the supply and capabilities of independent directors, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
India’s market regulator is working on a collaborative framework with corporates, academia and professional bodies to expand the pipeline and effectiveness of independent directors, even as recent boardroom tensions at HDFC Bank sharpen scrutiny on governance standards.
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