Sebi relaxes some KYC rules for mutual fund investors
NRIs given a breather of one year to complete KYC requirements and MF investors can get validated via either email or mobile verification rather than both.
MUMBAI : Sebi has relaxed the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for mutual fund (MF) investors, residents, and non-resident Indians (NRIs) following consumer feedback. Mint has seen a copy of a mail sent by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to industry participants. NRIs have been given a breather of one year for completing KYC requirements following representations from them about difficulty in passport validation. Similarly, Sebi has allowed MF investors to get validated through either email or mobile verification rather than both. Finally, non-verified investors have been allowed to redeem their investments, subject to due diligence by intermediaries.