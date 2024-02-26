Industry
Sebi wants to nurture Indian real estate’s ₹4,000 crore baby. But why?
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 26 Feb 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Summary
- Fractional ownership platforms help retail investors own commercial real estate through an alternate investment route. They have become popular ever since the pandemic and some of them promise eye-popping returns. But, the sector lacks standard selling practices; disclosures made aren’t enough.
Bengaluru: Suresh Poddar works in a financial services firm in Kuwait City. A non-resident Indian, he keeps scouting for new investment opportunities in Indian real estate. During the pandemic, in 2021, Poddar decided to invest in commercial real estate. He also decided to try out a new but promising concept—fractional ownership.
