Sebi wants to nurture Indian real estate’s 4,000 crore baby. But why?

After bearing out the short-term pain, the sector may eventually grow fast and get bigger. Market watchers believe and hope that the regulations will usher in more institutional capital, particularly from those who are familiar with the Reit ecosystem. Better quality assets may be available in the fractional market with more developers or landlords willing to sell to the platforms. Indeed, a few developers may explore the fractional ownership market themselves. While consolidation will eliminate competition in the near-term, it could be a different story a few years from now.