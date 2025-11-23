SECI pulls up Rajasthan discom for reneging on power sale pact; GIP, IFC, KKR-backed project developers in a tizzy
Utpal Bhaskar 6 min read 23 Nov 2025, 06:43 pm IST
Summary
Analysts say such a move will shake investor confidence given that to meet India's energy transition goal, and to stay on track to meet net zero by 2070, India will need to invest around $1.3 trillion in non-fossil power generation capacity by 2035.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A standoff between state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) over a power sale agreement has raised concerns about the adverse impact on investors’ interest in India’s green energy trajectory.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story