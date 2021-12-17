NEW DELHI : Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged businesses to set aggressive targets as the government was working on creating new opportunities for businesses and the world has trust in Indian corporations.

Speaking to industry leaders at the annual convention of the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Goyal said that big targets and massive confidence were needed for transformative growth, which should be the goal, rather than incremental growth.

“We have to set very very aggressive goals just like we do for different social (sector) projects. I think business and industry will also have to look at extremely large targets and (have) big confidence in the future," said the minister who also holds charge of the ministries of Consumer Affairs, food and public distribution and of textiles.

Goyal said global businesses are considering the Indian industry as a trusted partner today, something which will help in growing India’s trade. “The world looks upon us as a trusted partner today, particularly for what we did during the covid period. All through Covid, India met all the international commitments Indian industry and businesses have made, to the ‘T’," the minister said, adding that the world realises it could bank upon the Indian industry. “If they (global businesses) give a contract to an Indian company, it will be met. I think that is a great achievement of the Indian industry," the minister said.

Goyal said that in spite of certain covid-related concerns around certain sectors, the industry has broadly redeemed itself and that merchandise exports touching $400 billion could be a reality this year, which would mean a 40% annual growth. The minister also referred to achieving $1 trillion each in merchandise and services exports by 2030.

Goyal said the Modi government never looked at incremental improvements or incremental growth. “In every project that we have taken up, we looked at saturating every possibility," Goyal said, referring to the government’s cleanliness drive and the schemes for offering free cooking gas connections, health insurance cover and electricity to households.

The government is also working on free trade agreements to fetch more opportunities for the Indian industry. Discussions are on with the UAE, the EU and Australia for FTAs while talks with the UK and Canada are in the offing, the minister said.

“All the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) have approached us for starting talks on behalf of the entire GCC grouping. Opportunities will come in a big way. We will have to be more ambitious and be grasping these opportunities. There is a trillion-dollar opportunity waiting for us in the world textile market," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.