Set aggressive targets, world trusts our corporations: Piyush Goyal to industry

Goyal said global businesses are considering the Indian industry as a trusted partner today, something which will help in growing India’s trade. “The world looks upon us as a trusted partner today, particularly for what we did during the covid period. All through Covid, India met all the international commitments Indian industry and businesses have made, to the ‘T’," the minister said, adding that the world realises it could bank upon the Indian industry. “If they (global businesses) give a contract to an Indian company, it will be met. I think that is a great achievement of the Indian industry," the minister said.