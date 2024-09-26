Industry
Why sexual predators continue to be heroes in India’s film industries
Lata Jha 10 min read 26 Sep 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Summary
- From Bollywood to Mollywood, a host of female actors and singers have accused their male colleagues of predatory behaviour. They include Kangana Ranaut, Tanushree Dutta, Sreelekha Mitra, Chinmayi Sripada and Sona Mohapatra. In some cases, speaking out has had disastrous consequences.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: In the early days of her career, actor Sreelekha Mitra would often ask her father to accompany her to shoots. It was common for members of the cast and crew to hang out after work, but more often than not, Mitra didn’t find a reason to over her 30-year career. “It wasn’t always in your face. Nobody would ask you to sleep with them at gunpoint. There were sly things like speaking nicely over the phone or constantly asking ‘why your baba (father) accompanies you to shoots’," said Mitra.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less