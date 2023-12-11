Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’ which is set to release in theatres on December 21 unveiled its teaser of the upcoming track ‘O Maahi’ today morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

King Khan, in a post on social media platform X, revealed the teaser Titled ‘Dunki Drop 5: O Maahi’ and stated, “Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi....feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!"

He also revealed the release date of the movie along with the definition of the word 'Dunki' and informed that OMaahi's promotional video will also be released soon. The teaser also states, "Promo version. The film has a different version."

Also read: Dunki trailer released: Shah Rukh Khan, after Jawan, is ‘an old man on a mission’ again; fans react It is a 13-second video clip that features desert area in the background and SRK performing his signature pose in the foreground, donning an all-black outfit. The teaser is also available on T-Series' Instagram page. One user stated," From zinda banda to this song, kinda of something less. The song is a good one, but." Another user stated," Heart felt relieved when I heard Arijit Singh's voice in the morning." One user remarked over SRK's signature pose,"Srk Bhai ka signature wala pose nhi rukna chaiye har movie me."

The song O Maahi was sung by Arijit Singh while the teaser is out but the official release date of the song is still awaited. The teaser is a promotional version while the film has a different version.

Netizens reacted to the teaser with surprise and delightfully welcomed the morning treat. One user commented, "Awesome angel can't wait ! I wish u could do a Q&A now . Half of the world is asleep." Another user expressing their anticipation for the movie stated," Gazab Look Khan Saab, Eagerly Waiting." A fourth user remarked that SRK is set for an Rs1000 crore hat-trick movie this year and stated, "Hat-Trick 1000 Crore movie is loading for SRK."

Also read: Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser is out! Fans react, ‘refreshingly different’ Earlier, the makers of the movie unveiled two tracks of the film 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'Nikle Thi Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.' Both the soundtracks received an overwhelming response from fans.

Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan's production film cast includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is set around the tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. To make their dreams come true, these friends explore the arduous yet life-changing journey. Inspired by real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship and provides hilarious and heartbreaking conclusions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Dunki teaser release date revealed: Check when the first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film is coming Earlier, Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' was unveiled which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. The scene was set around SRK onboard a train set for the adventure ahead. The story captures a group of 4 friends willing to travel to London in pursuit of better opportunities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

