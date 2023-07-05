Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai this morning amid reports of an accident. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, looking healthy and energetic in the photos that have now gone viral on social media. Earlier, it was reported that Khan had suffered a minor accident while shooting for an undisclosed project in the US, resulting in a nose injury. He was promptly taken to the hospital, where he underwent minor surgery, reported Pinkvilla.

However, the latest airport pictures of Shah Rukh Khan came as a pleasant surprise to his fans and netizens, as he appeared completely fine with no visible signs of injury. Wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, blue denim trousers, a black cap, sunglasses, and a statement bracelet, the celebrated star greeted the paparazzi with a smile as he exited the airport, reported Pinkvilla.

Accompanying Shah Rukh Khan on his US trip were his wife Gauri Khan and their younger son AbRam Khan. The duo were present by his side during the accident and surgery as per reports. Both Gauri Khan and AbRam were also spotted at the Mumbai airport, walking hand-in-hand and engaged in conversation. Gauri Khan looked stylish in a blue floral dress paired with a black blazer, white espadrilles, and statement sunglasses, while AbRam looked as adorable as ever in a casual outfit.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently made a strong comeback with "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand, released in January this year. He is now gearing up for the release of "Jawan," a mass action entertainer directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, scheduled for September. In December, Khan will make another comeback with "Dunki," a social drama directed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He is also making a cameo appearance in "Tiger 3," the upcoming third instalment of the spy thriller series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

