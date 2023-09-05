comScore
Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 films: From Pathaan to Chennai Express, here are highest-grossing films that crossed 100 cr

10 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 02:19 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Ahead of the release of Jawan, From Pathaan to Che... more

Pathaan, released in 2023, was SRK's latest highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It earned over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>543 crore at the domestic box office and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,050 crore worldwide. (HT_PRINT)
Chennai Express (2014): With a domestic collection of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>227.13 crore and a worldwide gross of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>422 crore, this action-comedy was a massive hit. (Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University tied up with the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express.<br />)
Happy New Year (2014): Released in October, this film earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>199.95 crore in India and grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>397 crore worldwide. (HT)
Raees (2017): This crime action film collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>164.63 crore in India and grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>285 crore worldwide.
Dilwale (2015): Shah Rukh Khan's pairing with Kajol in this romantic action-comedy brought in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>148.42 crore in India and a worldwide gross of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>388 crore.  (HT)
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, this romantic drama earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>235.7 crore worldwide. (HT)
Ra.One (2011): A science fiction superhero film, it grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>206.73 crore worldwide.
Don 2: The Chase Continues (2011): The sequel to the 2006 hit Don brought in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>210.35 crore worldwide (HT)
Zero (2018): Despite mixed reviews, this film earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.61 crore in India and grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>178 crore worldwide. (HT)
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008): This heartwarming romantic film collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85.49 crore in India and grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>151.6 crore worldwide.  (HT)
