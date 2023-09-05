Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 films: From Pathaan to Chennai Express, here are highest-grossing films that crossed ₹ 100 cr

10 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Share Via

Ahead of the release of Jawan, From Pathaan to Che... moreAhead of the release of Jawan, From Pathaan to Chennai Express and more, Shah Rukh Khan's has delivered numerous films that have crossed ₹100 crore mark in India. Here are top 10 highest-grossing films that have raked in big bucks at the box office.

1/10Pathaan, released in 2023, was SRK's latest highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It earned over ₹ 543 crore at the domestic box office and ₹ 1,050 crore worldwide. (HT_PRINT)

2/10Chennai Express (2014): With a domestic collection of ₹ 227.13 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹ 422 crore, this action-comedy was a massive hit. (Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University tied up with the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express.

)

3/10Happy New Year (2014): Released in October, this film earned ₹ 199.95 crore in India and grossed ₹ 397 crore worldwide. (HT)

4/10Raees (2017): This crime action film collected ₹ 164.63 crore in India and grossed ₹ 285 crore worldwide.

5/10Dilwale (2015): Shah Rukh Khan's pairing with Kajol in this romantic action-comedy brought in ₹ 148.42 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹ 388 crore. (HT)

6/10Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, this romantic drama earned ₹ 235.7 crore worldwide. (HT)

7/10Ra.One (2011): A science fiction superhero film, it grossed ₹ 206.73 crore worldwide.

8/10Don 2: The Chase Continues (2011): The sequel to the 2006 hit Don brought in ₹ 210.35 crore worldwide (HT)

9/10Zero (2018): Despite mixed reviews, this film earned ₹ 96.61 crore in India and grossed ₹ 178 crore worldwide. (HT)