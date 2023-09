Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 films: From Pathaan to Chennai Express, here are highest-grossing films that crossed ₹ 100 cr

10 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Ahead of the release of Jawan, From Pathaan to Chennai Express and more, Shah Rukh Khan's has delivered numerous films that have crossed ₹100 crore mark in India. Here are top 10 highest-grossing films that have raked in big bucks at the box office.

1/10Pathaan, released in 2023, was SRK's latest highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It earned over ₹ 543 crore at the domestic box office and ₹ 1,050 crore worldwide.

2/10Chennai Express (2014): With a domestic collection of ₹ 227.13 crore and a worldwide gross of ₹ 422 crore, this action-comedy was a massive hit.

3/10Happy New Year (2014): Released in October, this film earned ₹ 199.95 crore in India and grossed ₹ 397 crore worldwide.

4/10Raees (2017): This crime action film collected ₹ 164.63 crore in India and grossed ₹ 285 crore worldwide.

5/10Dilwale (2015): Shah Rukh Khan's pairing with Kajol in this romantic action-comedy brought in ₹ 148.42 crore in India and a worldwide gross of ₹ 388 crore.

6/10Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, this romantic drama earned ₹ 235.7 crore worldwide.

7/10Ra.One (2011): A science fiction superhero film, it grossed ₹ 206.73 crore worldwide.

8/10Don 2: The Chase Continues (2011): The sequel to the 2006 hit Don brought in ₹ 210.35 crore worldwide

9/10Zero (2018): Despite mixed reviews, this film earned ₹ 96.61 crore in India and grossed ₹ 178 crore worldwide.