Industry
Shaktikanta Das's term ends amid rising inflation, GDP slowdown
Summary
- Das, one of RBI’s longest-serving governors, took charge in 2019 following his predecessor Urijit Patel’s sudden departure.
Mumbai: Shaktikanta Das will step down as the 25th governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, at a time when the war on inflation is ongoing and economic growth has taken a sudden slow turn.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more