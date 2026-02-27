NEW DELHI: The timelines for peak fossil fuel consumption—including oil and coal in both India and globally—may be delayed further amid geopolitical tensions that are pivoting the focus towards energy security and countries deviating from their climate commitments, Shell plc's chief economist Mallika Ishwaran said.
India's peak oil demand pushed to 2040s, global timelines shift: Shell economist says, amid geopolitical tensions
SummaryGeopolitical tensions and a renewed focus on energy security are delaying the energy transition. Decarbonization lags in aviation, marine, and heavy industry, pushing back peak fossil fuel consumption timelines.
