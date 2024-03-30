Shifting dynamics: Top IT players navigate niche growth avenues
Summary
- Manufacturing, health and life sciences, and energy and retail sectors surpassed the overall net revenue growth of India's leading IT services companies.
BENGALURU : Amid a year of turbulence for leading domestic IT service providers, smaller niche markets are emerging as promising avenues for sustained growth. However, while India’s top five IT companies are expected to benefit from it, midcaps and smaller exporters may face challenges as larger peers target their key markets.