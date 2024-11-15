India’s blue economy ambitions propel fresh incentives for green ships

  • India is working on a new policy to incentivise domestic shipyards with higher financial assistance for shipbuilding, with a focus on fuel-efficient vessels. The goal: To increase India's share of global shipping from under 1% to 5% by 2030.

Subhash Narayan
Updated15 Nov 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Indian shipyards have been attracting large orders from overseas markets, including from traditional shipbuilding nations such as Norway, Germany and the US.
Indian shipyards have been attracting large orders from overseas markets, including from traditional shipbuilding nations such as Norway, Germany and the US.

India will provide additional incentives to encourage domestic shipyards to develop fuel-efficient and technologically advanced vessels as part of its ambitious plans to transform the country’s shipping industry.

The ports, shipping, and waterways ministry is finalising a cabinet note to provide a 25% subsidy for specialized vessels, and up to 30% for green vessels and other highly specialised ships, according to two persons aware of the matter.

These subsidies will be provided under the government’s 18,000 crore shipbuilding financial assistance policy (SBFAP) 2.0, they said.

This policy will replace SBFAP 1.0, which was launched in 2016 for a 10-year period to incentivize shipbuilding. Under SBFAP 1.0, financial assistance provided to Indian shipyards for shipbuilding contracts was slashed from 20% in 2016 to 11%.

The shipping ministry has defined green vessels as those run on biofuels, methanol, ethanol or electricity. Highly specialised ships such as hydrogen-powered vessels use advanced propulsion technologies that reduce emissions while delivering more power.

The additional shipbuilding incentives are part of the government’s ambitions to develop India’s blue economy, or the sustainable use of ocean resources, and position the country as a ship-manufacturing hub. India currently has less than 1% of the global shipbuilding market, which is dominated by China, South Korea, and Japan.

Also read | Govt plans incentives, ban on foreign vessels to boost local shipbuilding

Subsidies under the new policy will be based on the contracted price of a vessel, or the fair value determined by the government, for ships manufactured at an Indian shipyard, said one of the persons mentioned above. 

This person added that the level of financial assistance will be maintained throughout the scheme's duration, likely until 31 March 2034.

The second person said the shipping ministry has estimated an initial budgetary requirement of 18,000 crore for SBFAP 2.0.

“Domestic shipbuilding will help achieve the government’s target of controlling at least 5% of global tonnage,” said Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive of Jassper Shipping, a Hyderabad-based global shipping and logistics firm.

“Presently, we have less than 1% of global tonnage and it is not enough to achieve the targeted economy growth and development of the nation. Domestic shipbuilding will not only support Indian ship owners but will also become an alternate shipbuilding destination away from Vietnam, Korea, Japan and China,” he said.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways did not reply to emailed queries. 

Also read | For India’s shipping industry, a new rule promises to be a game-changer

An ambitious target

The updated shipbuilding financial assistance policy will target increasing the percentage share of India-built ships in India’s fleet from 5% now to 7% by 2030 and 69% by 2047.

As of December 2023, India had a fleet strength of 1,530 vessels with gross tonnage of about 14 million, marginally up from a fleet strength of 1,520 vessels and 13.69 million GT at the end of 2022, per the shipping ministry’s data.

But about 44% of India’s merchant shipping fleet is above 20 years of age, 13% is 16-20 years, and 20% is 11-15 years—indicating potential for replacing these ships over the next few years.

Also, Indian shipyards have been attracting large orders from overseas markets, including from traditional shipbuilding nations such as Norway, Germany and the US. Indian shipbuilders are also close to striking deals with companies in the Netherlands, Denmark and West Asia.

Another key proposal for the new policy is to issue credit notes worth 40% of a ship’s fair scrap value. The credit note can be reimbursed against the cost of constructing a new vessel at an Indian shipyard.

Also read | Shipping may get infra tag in boost for shipbuilding, vessel owners

“Indian shipyards face a significant cost disadvantage compared to foreign competitors, driven by higher material and financing costs,” said Manish R. Sharma, partner and leader–infrastructure, transport and logistics, PwC India.

“Interest rates in India are often higher than in competing nations like China and South Korea, making Indian shipbuilding less competitive. These issues should be addressed in any policy the government formulates on shipbuilding.”

Mihir Shah, partner, transport and logistics, EY India, had a similar opinion. “The new policy of the government should recognise the need to fast-forward the growth agenda for the shipbuilding and ship repair industry in India,” he said. “Lessons learnt from the implementation of SBFAP and other related initiatives should be analysed while formulating measures under the new policy to drive demand and capacity augmentation.”

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryIndia’s blue economy ambitions propel fresh incentives for green ships

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.