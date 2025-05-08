Shippers are skeptical of Trump’s truce with the Houthis
Stephen Kalin , Costas Paris , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 08 May 2025, 09:45 AM IST
SummaryWith an unclear deal and the Gaza war continuing, top carriers have no plans to return to the Red Sea soon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shippers aren’t yet confident enough to return to routes through the Red Sea, despite a tentative cease-fire deal between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthi militia.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less