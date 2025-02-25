Industry
India plans its own shipping fleet; wants to provide assured demand for ships built in the country from state-run firms
Summary
- India is working on an ambitious plan to provide assured demand for ships built in the country from various state-owned entities and departments as it looks to incentivise investments in creating large shipbuilding facilities in the country.
India is working on an ambitious plan to provide assured demand for ships built in the country from various state-owned entities and departments as it looks to incentivise investments in creating large shipbuilding facilities in the country.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more