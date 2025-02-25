“India's shipbuilding sector may attract more interest, with the government's Maritime India Vision 2030 and a $3 billion maritime development fund," said Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive officer and head of business development (Subcontinent, Middle East and SouthEast Asia) at Jassper Shipping, a Hyderabad-based shipping and logistics company. Although these will boost the growth of the sector, high working capital needs (20-25% of the cost of the vessel), high loan interest rates (10-10.5% in India versus 4-8% abroad), and restricted access to sophisticated ship designs are still the main issues. "Though the sector becomes more attractive through government support, competitiveness will over the long run depend on technology spending, strategic partnerships, and low-cost access to finance, which will drive long-term industry participation," Kaushik added.