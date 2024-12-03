Industry
Shipping industry likely to get ₹25,000-crore boost
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The Centre plans to shortly approve the ₹25,000 cr Maritime Development Fund proposal for providing long term and low cost financial support for indigenous ship-building and other blue water infra projects.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The domestic shipbuilding industry may receive a boost in the forthcoming Union budget, with the central government chalking out a plan for financial support.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less