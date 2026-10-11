Shipping ministry plans Korea, Japan visits to secure shipbuilding deals

New Delhi: India is stepping up efforts to attract South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders as it seeks anchor investors for planned maritime clusters, with an earlier proposed investment by HD Hyundai in Tamil Nadu yet to translate into a final commitment.
The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways plans to lead a delegation of senior government officials and industry representatives to the two countries next month to pursue investments in shipbuilding and ship repair, according to two senior government officials aware of the matter, as the Centre seeks to turn policy incentives and infrastructure preparations into firm investment decisions.