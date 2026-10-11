Shipping ministry plans Korea, Japan visits to secure shipbuilding deals

Subhash Narayan
4 min read11 Oct 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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A file photo of Cochin Shipyard.
Summary
The Centre plans to engage shipbuilding majors in South Korea and Japan to secure anchor investors for planned maritime clusters, as demand certainty and project execution remain key hurdles.

New Delhi: India is stepping up efforts to attract South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders as it seeks anchor investors for planned maritime clusters, with an earlier proposed investment by HD Hyundai in Tamil Nadu yet to translate into a final commitment.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways plans to lead a delegation of senior government officials and industry representatives to the two countries next month to pursue investments in shipbuilding and ship repair, according to two senior government officials aware of the matter, as the Centre seeks to turn policy incentives and infrastructure preparations into firm investment decisions.

The delegation is expected to renew discussions with South Korean shipbuilding majors, including HD Hyundai, these people said. In December 2025, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to explore a $4 billion greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi. The project has since progressed to a tripartite MoU signed in April, with work on a detailed feasibility report beginning in September.

Separately, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd halted its review of a proposed joint venture with state-run Cochin Shipyard Ltd for a block fabrication facility in Kochi in August, although the two companies will continue technical cooperation, they added. The contrasting trajectories highlight the distinction between advancing a project and securing a final investment commitment.

The government is looking to use government-to-government engagement to facilitate discussions with Korean and Japanese companies on technology transfer, financing and partnerships with Indian public and private sector shipyards.

“The focus is on bringing established global shipbuilders to India, with the talks covering both investment and technology transfer. We want companies to bring their expertise and help establish shipbuilding infrastructure in the country,” one of government officials cited above said.

Building the ecosystem

The proposed outreach follows the Centre’s 69,725 crore package announced in October last year to develop shipbuilding, ship repair and recycling capabilities; expand domestic ship ownership and strengthen maritime infrastructure. The package includes a 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, 24,736 crore for shipbuilding financial assistance and 19,989 crore for developing shipbuilding clusters.

India has identified five greenfield shipbuilding clusters in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Three brownfield facilities are also proposed: ship repair infrastructure at Vadinar and shipbuilding facilities at Kandla in Gujarat and near Cochin Port in Kerala.

States are identifying land parcels and preparing proposals for supporting infrastructure. The clusters are intended to accommodate not just shipyards but also equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, bunkering facilities, ship-leasing firms and other maritime services, said the second government official.

The government is seeking to build a domestic ecosystem capable of manufacturing vessels ranging from smaller coastal ships to large commercial vessels, while attracting international orders, the second official added. India currently accounts for less than 1% of global shipbuilding output, despite its extensive coastline and large maritime trade.

South Korean expertise is particularly important to this ambition because of the country’s capabilities in constructing large commercial vessels and developing integrated shipyard ecosystems. Anil Devli, chief executive of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association, had earlier told Mint that Korean expertise could bring much-needed skills in shipbuilding, design and planning to India.

The proposed visit is expected to build on earlier engagements with South Korea and Japan, as the government targets a place among the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and the top five by 2047.

Queries emailed to India’s ports ministry, HD Hyundai, Samsung Heavy Industries and Mitsui OSK Lines remained unanswered till press time.

The demand test

Attracting investment will depend on whether the policy push translates into credible demand for ships built in India. Investors are looking for greater certainty on demand, financing and project execution before committing capital to facilities that require substantial upfront investment and have long gestation periods.

“The present discussions and MoUs are against the background of a steadily building confidence in the ecosystem. As cargo volumes, coastal shipping, ship repair and vessel requirements increase, India is establishing itself as a dependable market for the maritime sector,” said Pushpank Kaushik, chief executive and head of business development for the subcontinent, Middle East and South-East Asia at Jassper Shipping.

But industry executives say demand assurance remains critical to unlocking investment.

“Foreign shipyards are extremely interested in setting up capacities in India due to the availability of skilled labour and the various policies, such as shipbuilding clusters and debt and equity support. An immediate assurance of large-scale demand for ships built in India, whether from government-owned companies or other corporates, would significantly catalyse the flow of investments,” said Kuljit Singh, partner and national leader at EY India.

A firm commitment from an anchor investor would help move the proposed clusters from infrastructure preparation to construction, while creating a foundation for ancillary industries, skilled employment and domestic production of ships for Indian and overseas buyers. Whether the planned outreach can secure such commitments will be a test of the government’s efforts to turn its shipbuilding ambitions and financial support into investment on the ground.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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