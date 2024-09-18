Industry
Will luxury yachts find a home in India's coastal waters soon?
Summary
- Country’s rich and famous would no longer have to rush to Europe and US for getting their yacht experience. They would soon be able to own, move and park their yachts along India's coastline. India plans to build marinas at several locations along the coast, minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.
New Delhi: One of the world's most expensive yachts is owned by an Indian-origin industrialist. But steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal would probably think twice before parking his superyacht in Indian waters.
