Yachting has tremendous potential for growth in India where this becomes a status symbol for the upwardly mobile, said AnilDevli, CEO of Indian National Shipowners Association (INSA). "But in all this, the government should ensure that any policy on yachts should give a boost to domestic production of these at our shipyards. Also, the government should look at easing visa regulations to bring in technicians and non-engineering workers who are conversant to servicing these complex vessels," Devli said.