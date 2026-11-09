Short tenures, high expectations. The growing challenge for Indian CEOs

Corporate India is constantly on the lookout for maverick leaders who can transform businesses, navigate technological disruption and deliver sustained growth in an increasingly challenging global environment, particularly as the demands on modern chief executive officers (CEOs) have become far more complex in the post-pandemic world.
These mounting challenges are clearly reflected in the shorter tenures of corporate leaders. Two in every three top executives leave within five years of taking charge, a Mint analysis of annual reports of BSE 500 companies has found. The study covered 481 executive heads, including chief executive officers (CEOs) managing directors (MDs), and chairpersons, who exited these companies between 2017 and 2026.