Short tenures, high expectations. The growing challenge for Indian CEOs

Abhinaba SahaNiti Kiran
5 min read9 Nov 2026, 10:12 AM IST
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The median tenure of public-sector chiefs is 2.5 years, compared with five years for their private-sector counterparts. (Image Source: Pexels)
Summary
Two in every three top executives leave within five years of taking charge, a Mint analysis of annual reports of BSE 500 companies has found. The study covered 481 executive heads, including CEOs, managing directors and chairpersons, who exited these companies between 2017 and 2026.

Corporate India is constantly on the lookout for maverick leaders who can transform businesses, navigate technological disruption and deliver sustained growth in an increasingly challenging global environment, particularly as the demands on modern chief executive officers (CEOs) have become far more complex in the post-pandemic world.

These mounting challenges are clearly reflected in the shorter tenures of corporate leaders. Two in every three top executives leave within five years of taking charge, a Mint analysis of annual reports of BSE 500 companies has found. The study covered 481 executive heads, including chief executive officers (CEOs) managing directors (MDs), and chairpersons, who exited these companies between 2017 and 2026.

Experts say the demands on corporate leaders today require constantly evolving skill sets, longer tenures to drive strategic transformation and greater autonomy to function effectively. Indian CEOs, however, are falling short on all three fronts. Only one in five CEOs, in fact, has stayed at the helm for more than seven years, the Mint analysis found.

Mind the gap

The median tenure of these Indian executives was around three years, considerably shorter than the global average of seven to eight years, according to Russell Reynolds Associates’ Global CEO Turnover Index.

This gap is partly structural, according to K. Sudarshan, chairman and managing director of EMA Partners, an executive search and leadership consulting firm. Public-sector chiefs often reach the top job late in their careers and have strict retirement-age limits, leaving them with just two-three year stints before retirement, Sudarshan said.

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Breaking down the data by ownership reveals a sharp divide. The median tenure of public-sector chiefs is 2.5 years, compared with five years for their private-sector counterparts. The shorter tenures in the public sector pull down the overall median.

Still, private-sector CEO tenures are shorter than the global average. A high concentration of promoter-driven companies in the BSE 500 partly explains this gap, noted Anurag Aman, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. “Roughly three in five BSE 500 companies are promoter driven, which means the dynamics is real,” Aman added.

Promoter-driven companies, too, are increasingly replacing long-serving family members with professional CEOs, adding to leadership churn in the private sector, said Sonal Agrawal, co-founder and managing partner at executive search and leadership consulting firm CEO Accord Group India. Finding the right candidate, however, has become more difficult since the pandemic, she emphasised.

A harder job

The impact of these shifting dynamics is visible in numbers. The overall median tenure of executives who exited between 2017 and 31 March 2021 was 3.5 years, slipping to 3.2 years in the subsequent five years to 2026, the analysis showed. The median for private-sector executives, however, largely held steady at five years across both periods.

The trend, however, is not uniform across industries. Of the 17 broad sectors Mint tracked, 11 recorded shorter median executive tenures in the latter five-year period (2021-2026). Oil and gas, power, and travel and hospitality saw particularly notable declines. In oil and gas, the median tenure fell from 3.5 years to 2.5 years, while in travel and hospitality, it dropped by nearly three years.

India's push towards green hydrogen and renewable energy is prompting traditional oil and power companies to seek leaders capable of aligning their businesses with the country's energy transition goals. Similarly, the post-pandemic travel boom and the shift towards digital-first, asset-light models are creating demand for new leadership skills in the travel and hospitality sectors.

These sectoral shifts reflect broader disruptions reshaping the business landscape, said experts. Geopolitical conflicts, artificial intelligence(AI)-led disruptions and changing expectations of Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers are rendering traditional business playbooks increasingly inadequate, said Aman of Grant Thornton Bharat.

“CEOs must now make faster decisions with incomplete information, while navigating multiple disruptions that can unfold simultaneously,” said Agrawal of Accord India.

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Consequently, boards are increasingly prioritizing leaders equipped to steer the company's next phase of growth over those whose past performance has been proven, she said. Skills such as AI and data fluency, stakeholder and reputation management are gaining importance. Even successful CEOs can find their capabilities misaligned with a company's evolving needs as it enters a new phase of transformation, scale-up or turnaround, Agrawal added.

Under the spotlight

Stronger shareholder scrutiny has further raised the stakes for CEOs. While formal shareholder activism through proxy advisers and voting has had limited success in forcing leadership changes, scrutiny can raise reputational costs for CEOs, noted EMA Partners’ Sudarshan.

“CEOs now have to spend more time managing boards, regulators and investors, with quarterly analyst calls and market reactions amplifying pressure,” he added.

Institutions now own nearly a third of listed Indian companies, with mutual funds’ shareholding rising to 11.6% in the September quarter of FY27 from 7.8% in the March quarter of FY20, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

Naturally, rising institutional ownership and subdued corporate performance have intensified pressure on CEOs to deliver.

“In a market pricing in stronger growth, even 12% growth can disappoint when investors expect 20%,” said Agrawal. To put things in perspective, net profit growth at BSE 500 companies was 6.5% in FY25 and improved to 13% in FY26, but fell short of Street expectations of 17-19% in both years, CMIE data showed.

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Rising pressure

In short, rising job complexity, mounting performance pressure, greater public scrutiny and limited autonomy are leading to quicker executive exits in listed private companies. Among the 265 executives whose reasons for leaving were disclosed in annual reports, resignations accounted for the largest share of departures, rather than retirements, Mint’s analysis found. This category also includes executives stepping down, completing contracts or otherwise leaving their positions.

Boards need to give incoming CEOs clear three-to-five-year mandates, align long-term incentives with business performance and define decision-making rights between promoters and professional management, Aman of Grant Thornton Bharat said.

Rushi Gupta contributed to this story.

This is the first part of a three-part data series on annual report analysis, examining the tenure of executive heads at India Inc.

About the Authors

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

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