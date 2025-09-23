Shrimp shift: Indian seafood exporters turn to China after US tariff shock
Summary
US has levied a 50% tax on Indian shipments, making it difficult for shrimp exporters to compete with Ecuador, Vietnam and Indonesia.
New Delhi: China, known for its seafood processing and re-export capabilities, is fast emerging as a crucial destination for Indian shrimp after the US raised a prohibitive tariff wall on the South Asian nation’s shipments.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story