Shrivelled paddy, wilted gram signal a lousy harvest ahead
Summary
- Farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have reportedly been witnessing wilting in Bengal gram (chana) and shrivelling of paddy and cobs in maize
NEW DELHI : At a time when the government is trying to tame food inflation, a spike in prices of key winter (Rabi) crops such as gram, paddy and maize is expected to play spoilsport. Agriculture analysts expect these crops to be hit by depleting water reservoir levels, above-normal temperatures and diseases, especially in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. However, prices of other rabi crops such as wheat and mustard are not expected to rise.