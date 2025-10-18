Jaipur Gems CEO buys two flats for ₹160 crore in Worli's Three Sixty West

Bengaluru: Siddhartha Sacheti, creative director and chief executive of Jaipur Gems, has bought two apartments in Three Sixty West, an ultra-luxury property in Mumbai's sought-after Worli neighbourhood.

The two apartments, on the 51st and 52nd floors, are 6,130 sq ft each, cost ₹80 crore apiece, and have 10 car parks between them. Both deals were registered on 16 October, according to documents accessed by real estate data platform Zapkey. It is likely the two apartments will be combined and used as a duplex.

Real estate developer Oberoi Realty Ltd's Three Sixty West on Annie Besant Road has seen a string of big-ticket transactions in the past three years. It counts business leaders, entrepreneurs and startup founders, and several high-profile individuals among its buyers.

‘Trophy address’ “Three Sixty West has become the definitive trophy address for the India's richest given the convergence of prime location, expansive sea views and five star services which is incredibly scarce. The high concentration of deals here creates a powerful network effect—it’s become a vertical billionaire’s enclave and perfectly captures the current market appetite in luxury housing market,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.

Earlier this year Zydus Family Trust, a shareholder in Zydus Lifesciences, bought a 17,384-sq-ft apartment at the project for ₹200 crore.

Mint could not immediately reach out to Siddharth Sacheti. His brother Mithun Sacheti, founder of CaratLane, declined to comment on the deal. In 2023, Mithun Sacheti sold his 27% stake in CaratLane to Titan for over ₹4621 crore.

The Sacheti brothers are from a family of jewellers. Their father Padam Sacheti moved to Mumbai in 1974 to set up what is now an upmarket jewellery store, Jaipur Gems. His sons joined the family business later.