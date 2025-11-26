The ₹3 crore sweet spot: How Signature Global cracked Gurugram
Madhurima Nandy 9 min read 26 Nov 2025, 05:32 pm IST
Summary
A chartered accountant’s search for a safe investment reveals the spectacular, rapid rise of a young developer in a scandal-scarred market. The company’s success hinges on a calculated shift and a secret price point.
Bengaluru: When Nitin Bhardwaj, a chartered accountant, started his hunt for an apartment earlier this year, it was with a clear purpose: as an investment and second home. His budget: ₹2-3 crore; location preference: in and around Gurugram; developer: someone with a good track record of delivery.
