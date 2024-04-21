Silent symphony: Taylor Swift's cryptic 5G trail
Swift's recent tours are a prime example of innovative 5G monetization strategies, says Ericsson's Per Narvinger
New Delhi: While Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued to captivate audiences in Singapore last month, the convergence of entertainment and technology took centre stage. According to Ericsson's senior vice president for cloud software and services, Per Narvinger, Swift's recent tours are a prime example of innovative 5G monetization strategies.