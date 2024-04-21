Silent symphony: Taylor Swift's cryptic 5G trail

New Delhi: While Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued to captivate audiences in Singapore last month, the convergence of entertainment and technology took centre stage. According to Ericsson's senior vice president for cloud software and services, Per Narvinger, Swift's recent tours are a prime example of innovative 5G monetization strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narvinger's observations found roots in Singtel's success with its $7 5G Express Pass. The Singapore-based telecom giant's initiative, granting subscribers priority access to high-speed data, allowed fans to seamlessly stream live performances and share content on social media platforms—a must-have for Swift's devoted fanbase, known as Swifties.

"That's an example of where there is willingness to pay for a guarantee (of network), that has become a monetization opportunity of our technologies. While that was a fairly static implementation, you need to get much more dynamic, and more automated. That's where you can use network slicing," said Narvinger in an interview.

Network slicing enables telecom companies to allocate dedicated mobile broadband bandwidth tailored to specific needs and guaranteed network quality, without the need for additional physical infrastructure.

Think of it as a toll highway separated from the road used by regular traffic, but accessible for a fee. “For many countries it's yet to happen. But, this is where India has a huge advantage, because you have a great 5G network coverage already built out."

Ericsson, which had collaborated with Singtel to develop its 5G SA network in Singapore, is a key supplier of 5G equipment to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which have set up over 300,000 5G sites in India, marking the world's fastest 5G rollout.

OpenSignal analysts, who monitored network reliability during the Eras Tours in Japan, Singapore, and Australia, said robust and seamless connectivity in and around the venues was essential for various activities such as booking cabs, utilizing public transportation, navigating through traffic, receiving event-related promotions, and exploring nearby businesses and services.

Network slicing extend beyond entertainment, and could revolutionize various industries, such as broadcasting, Narvinger said, adding that rather than relying on traditional satellite providers, broadcasters could utilize 5G technology for seamless content delivery.

Narvinger, who is holding discussions with Indian carriers on the deployment of automation on 5G and AI, also emphasized India's position as a competitive market, where monetization solutions must be implemented cost-effectively.

“I would almost see my Indian customers coming from that angle. How can automation help me to do it more cost-effectively, how can I make it relevant for scaling new services to end users. That’s where India has an edge. If you make it work in India, you can make it work anywhere. That’s why India is a very important market for us."

