Hallmarking silver jewellery may become mandatory from October

"Jewellery, whether silver or gold, is an asset for Indian families. It is therefore important that it is pure and that consumers know the actual value of the jewellery they own, so that they receive the right price based on its purity when they need to sell or exchange it. Consumers should not end up paying for silver jewellery when a silver-coated aluminium or other non-silver article is being sold to them as genuine silver,” the second official said.