Hallmarking silver jewellery may become mandatory from October

New Delhi: Hallmarking of silver jewellery is set to become mandatory from October to step up consumer protection and regulatory oversight, according to two government officials.
The decision brings silver jewellery closer to the regulatory framework governing mandatory gold hallmarking. BIS first introduced a voluntary hallmarking scheme for gold in 2000, before the government made it mandatory in June 2021 across 256 districts that had at least one recognised assaying and hallmarking centre (AHC). Implemented in six phases, mandatory gold hallmarking has since expanded to about 400 of India's 782 districts. Silver hallmarking will similarly be rolled out in phases.