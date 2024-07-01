Silver lining for Indian startups as monthly funding shoots highest since June
Summary
- The increase in funding in June does not signify an end to the funding winter. About $5.5 billion worth of investments flowed into Indian startups from January to June of 2024, lower compared to over $7.4 billion during the same period last year.
Private equity and venture capital funding for Indian startups shot up in June to its highest monthly investment in the last two years, buoyed by increased growth-stage deals, infusing optimism in an otherwise sombre funding environment for new-age tech companies.