Single-specialty healthcare is set to fuel India’s next IPO boom
Dipti Sharma , Mansi Verma 4 min read 13 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Spanning eyecare, dental, IVF, oncology and orthopedics, single-specialty healthcare has become an investment hotspot since the pandemic.
After tapping private investors, single-specialty hospitals are gearing up to test the appetite of retail investors and domestic mutual funds as they plan their initial public offerings.
