Sip the comfort of ‘cutting chai’ on your next international flight with Air India

The familiar comfort of a roadside ‘cutting chai’ is no longer restricted to bustling Indian street corners.

As part of a broader push to revamp its in-flight experience, Air India has introduced single-serve masala cutting chai for its First and Business Class passengers on international routes.

India's favourite chai reaches international travellers As a part of its ongoing commitment to elevating the onboard passenger experience with authentic Indian touches, Air India announced it will officially serve "Cutting Chai - Masala Flavour" in its First and Business Class cabins on international flights.

“The new offering reflects the airline's vision of blending world-class hospitality with distinctive Indian flavours, ensuring guests can enjoy a familiar taste of India wherever their journey takes them,” the airline said in its press release.

Air India shared that masala chai was developed in an exclusive collaboration with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL), explaining that it has been specially crafted for the airline, “drawing inspiration from the beloved street-style cutting chai that has long been woven into India's social fabric.”

The airline described the beverage as “rich, aromatic, and perfectly balanced,” delivering warm notes of tea and traditional spices, and said that the carefully designed flavour profile resonates deeply with Indian palates, while simultaneously introducing international guests to an iconic aspect of Indian culture.

Onboard experience inspired by nostalgia The mid-air experience is made particularly memorable with its authentic presentation, the airline said.

Staying true to its street-side roots, the Air India serves tea in a compact, single-serve portion that closely resembles the classic cutting chai enjoyed across the country.

Freshly prepared onboard by the cabin crew, “it transforms a routine beverage service into a moment of pause and comfort, inviting guests to savour a small but meaningful piece of India above the clouds.”

For many Indian travellers, that familiar aroma instantly evokes vivid memories of bustling neighbourhood tea stalls and simple everyday moments. It invites guests to savour a small but meaningful piece of India high above the clouds.

From street-side tradition to award-winning innovation While the concept may seem remarkably simple, its execution and impact have been significant within the aviation industry.

Air India's innovative Cutting Chai recently earned the prestigious ‘Best Onboard Beverage (Hot)’ award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).

This global recognition highlights “how small details can leave a lasting impression and demonstrates the growing appeal of experiences that celebrate local culture while delivering premium service.”

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Showcasing Indian hospitality at 35,000 feet As Air India continues its massive corporate transformation, every aspect of the guest experience is being carefully reimagined. From upgrading cabin interiors and modernising service design to launching food and beverage offerings that showcase the absolute best of India, the airline is pivoting toward a highly localised premium model.

The introduction of this nostalgic beverage serves as a small but highly meaningful expression of India's warmth and hospitality.