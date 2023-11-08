Industry
Sivakasi@100: Why it’s time for a pivot
N Madhavan 10 min read 08 Nov 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Summary
- In India’s fireworks capital, companies are talking of R&D, automation and diversification
Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu: At first sight, it doesn’t resemble a factory at all. In fact, everything about Ayyan Fireworks Factory Pvt Ltd’s unit at Sengamalanachiapuram, in Sivakasi, India’s fireworks capital, is an anti-thesis to a typical manufacturing facility. There is no one unitary structure, but 64 small working sheds spaced from each other and surrounded by neem trees.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less