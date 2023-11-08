Sivakasi@100: Why it’s time for a pivot

But the industry in Sivakasi, which turned 100 this year, is not giving up. The larger companies are taking the lead and pivoting. By changing tack, they hope to overcome the litany of challenges that has pulled down their business for decades. They are innovating to bring in new products, investing in research and development to cut the pollution their products generate and automating their processes to improve quality and overcome labour shortage. There is a renewed effort to tap the attractive export market. Some are even eyeing diversification into the defence industry.