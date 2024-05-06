Six months wait for new telecom law rules, DoT plugging all gaps to ensure no flaws
Department of telecommunications is likely to take at least 6-12 month to notify all 39 rules under the Telecommunications Act 2023. Existing licences would have to be grandfathered; govt will ensure new rules don't create conflict or deter level playing field.
The Department of telecommunications is likely to take at least six months before it begins notifying rules under the Telecommunications Act 2023 that came into effect in December 2023, a senior official said, citing the need to “grandfather" several of the existing licences under the new rules.