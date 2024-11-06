Skoda's new proposition to crack the Indian mass market: value-for-money cars
Summary
- Starting 2026, the company hopes to sell 100,000 cars a year, driven mostly by the Kylaq, which will take on 18 other models in the sub-four-meter segment, Martin Jahn, member of the Skoda board of directors for sales and marketing, said.
‘Paisa Vasool’ isn't a phrase that rolls off the tongues of senior leaders of Czech premium carmaker Skoda Auto often. But at the launch of its first, made-for-India compact sports utility vehicle Kylaq, value for money and ‘paisa vasool’ were key phrases to emphasize how serious the brand was to crack the Indian mass market and shed the perception its cars were too pricey for the value-conscious buyer.